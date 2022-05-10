Report says Packers fans are 'toughest' fanbase in NFL

The website Offers.Bet has released a new study ranking the "toughest" fans in the NFL.

Perhaps not all that surprising, Green Bay Packers fans came in at No. 1.

Offers.bet said it surveyed more than 1,000 NFL fans to determine which fan base they bet is the toughest when it comes to enduring inclement weather.

The Cheeseheads, who endure the Frozen Tundra, took the top ranking.

According to Offers.bet, Packers games had the coldest average temperature at 39 degrees for home games in the 2021-2022 season.

The website's study found only 20% of fans are willing to cheer on their team when temperatures dip below 10 degrees.

