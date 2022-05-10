Watch
Report says Packers fans are 'toughest' fanbase in NFL

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
A fan wears a frozen tundra costume before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 6:01 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 19:01:30-04

The website Offers.Bet has released a new study ranking the "toughest" fans in the NFL.

Perhaps not all that surprising, Green Bay Packers fans came in at No. 1.

Offers.bet said it surveyed more than 1,000 NFL fans to determine which fan base they bet is the toughest when it comes to enduring inclement weather.

The Cheeseheads, who endure the Frozen Tundra, took the top ranking.

According to Offers.bet, Packers games had the coldest average temperature at 39 degrees for home games in the 2021-2022 season.

The website's study found only 20% of fans are willing to cheer on their team when temperatures dip below 10 degrees.

Click here to see the full report.

