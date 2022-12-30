Watch Now
Report: NFL fines Allen Lazard for taunting trio of Miami defenders he took out with one block

Jim Rassol/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 30, 2022
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has been fined for pointing at and counting up the three Dolphins defenders who were taken out by Lazard on a block during Sunday’s game between Green Bay and Miami, ProFootballTalk with NBC Sports reports.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the report says Lazard was fined $10,609 for taunting. Lazard wasn’t flagged.

"While Lazard did indeed count the three players he took out with one block, he was roughly four yards away from the closest one. He didn’t get in their faces or hover over them. He was simply celebrating the moment by showing the world that he took out three guys with one block," Mike Florio with ProFootballTalk wrote on Friday.

Lazard will reportedly appeal the fine.

