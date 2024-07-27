Watch Now
Report: Jordan Love and the Packers agree to a four-year $220M contract, according to report

Brynn Anderson/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
MILWAUKEE — Jordan Love and the Packers have agreed to a four-year $220 million contract, making him the highest-paid QB in NFL history, according to a report Friday.

He will reportedly also receive a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new full guarantees.

The deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta & Andrew Kessler of Athletes First, according to the report.

