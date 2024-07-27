Report: Jordan Love and the Packers agree to a four-year $220M contract, according to report

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Love and the Packers have agreed to a four-year $220 million contract, making him the highest-paid QB in NFL history, according to a report Friday.

Jordan Love and the Packers have agreed to a 4 year $220M contract, that makes him the highest paid QB in NFL history. He also gets a record $75M Signing Bonus plus $155M in new full gurantees. Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta & Andrew Kessler of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/dKDtzUrakX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2024

He will reportedly also receive a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new full guarantees.

The deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta & Andrew Kessler of Athletes First, according to the report.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error