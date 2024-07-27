Report: Jordan Love and the Packers agree to a four-year $220M contract, according to report

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Love and the Packers have agreed to a four-year $220 million contract, making him the highest-paid QB in NFL history, according to a report Friday.
He will reportedly also receive a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new full guarantees.
The deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta & Andrew Kessler of Athletes First, according to the report.
