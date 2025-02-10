Report: Jets 'moving on' from Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets appear to be heading towards a split, according to multiple reports.

NFL on Fox Reporter Jay Glazer tweeted that Rodgers flew to New Jersey last week to meet with the team about his future, and he was told the Jets were moving on without him.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in 2023 for multiple draft picks.

Rodgers tore his achilles just four plays in to his first career start for the Jets, and in total, he has led the team to to six victories over the last two seasons.

The 41-year-old player won a Super Bowl and four MVP awards with the Packers.

