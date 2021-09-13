Photos from the Packer's 38-3 loss to the Saints

Share Facebook

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis, left, breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Members of the Green Bay Packers stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches the ball in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers fans are seen during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers fans watch players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, scrambles as he is pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, left, as he releases a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, left, makes a reception and is stopped by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (50) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99), right, pose on the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, scrambles as he is pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers arrive at TIAA Bank Field to watch an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass over New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman can't make the reception on a pass as he is defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, back right, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) makes a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) fumbles the ball after being hit by New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) Associated Press

A Green Bay Packers fans watches players before the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) Associated Press

