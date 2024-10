Packers WR Watson and CB Alexander are active, Cards K Matt Prater out for 2nd straight game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss a second straight game Sunday against Green Bay, while the Packers welcome back wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Packers (3-2) announced that Alexander and Watson are both active for Sunday’s game. Alexander was dealing with a groin issue and had missed two games. Watson sat out the Packers’ 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Inactive players for the Packers include defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Travis Glover, tight end John FitzPatrick, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. This will be the second straight game Wyatt has missed as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that Prater is inactive for the game because of a knee injury that also prevented him from playing in their 24-23 victory at San Francisco last week. Chad Ryland was promoted from the practice squad for a second straight week to kick in Prater’s place.

Prater went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts in the 49ers game, including a 35-yarder that put the Cardinals ahead for good with 1:37 left. His lone miss was blocked and returned for a 49ers touchdown.

Joining Prater on the Cardinals’ inactive list are cornerback Darren Hall, linebackers Victor Dimukeje and Xavier Thomas, and tight end Travis Vokolek.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error