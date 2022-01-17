Watch
Packers will play 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff at Lambeau Field

Posted at 5:47 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 06:53:30-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The San Francisco 49ers will come to Green Bay next weekend to face off against the Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff.

The number 6-seeded 49ers beat the number 3-seeded Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas with a score of 23 to 17.

The game is set for 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The other NFC Divisional playoff will have the winner of Monday night's Cardinals vs. Rams game (number 5 vs. number 4 seeds) going to Tampa to play the number 2-seeded Buccaneers.

The two winners of the NFC Divisional games will play in the conference championship, with the highest-seeded team hosting, on Sunday, January 30th at 5:30 p.m. CST.

