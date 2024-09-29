Packers wide receiver Christian Watson leaves game against Vikings with ankle injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was carted into the locker room after injuring his ankle late in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Watson was hurt on a play that resulted in Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepting Jordan Love. Grugier-Hill was lying on the ground as he made the catch. Watson had been upright, but he fell backward as his left leg got tangled with Grugier-Hill.

After limping to the sideline, Watson went into the injury tent and then got carted into the locker room. He acknowledged the Lambeau Field crowd while on the cart.

Watson has five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown this season. The 2022 second-round pick from North Dakota State missed 11 games over his first two seasons because of hamstring injuries.

