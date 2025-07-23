Packers unveil new-look locker room ahead of training camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On the eve of the summer's first training camp practice, the Packers unveiled their new-look locker room.

The space was renovated over the offseason and now appears to feature new video screens, seating areas, fresh lighting and locker spaces.

Allow us to reintroduce ourselves.



Officially unveiling our brand new locker room! pic.twitter.com/2VjD9E8gaw — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 22, 2025

The iconic "G" logo in the center of the floor, which has been a key feature in the locker room for decades, remains.

The Packers take the field for the first practice of training camp Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

