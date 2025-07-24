Packers unveil 1923-inspired classic uniforms with historic helmet design

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have revealed their new 1923-inspired classic uniforms featuring a groundbreaking helmet design that will make NFL history when the team takes the field this fall.

The uniforms pay homage to the team’s first season as a publicly owned corporation in 1923, featuring navy blue jerseys with dark gold numbers and stripes, complemented by tan pants and navy socks.

What makes these uniforms truly unique is the hand-painted helmet designed to recreate the vintage leather look of early NFL headgear—marking the first time such a design has appeared in NFL history.

While the exact debut date remains under wraps, the team promises an announcement in the coming weeks about when fans can see the uniforms in action at Lambeau Field.

Eager fans don’t have to wait to show their support, as the 1923 collection is already available at the Packers Pro Shop. The collection includes jerseys, apparel, and novelty items ranging from T-shirts and caps to coffee mugs and shot glasses.

Returning to our roots@amfam pic.twitter.com/IyJGJ1z6Yz — Green Bay Packers Football Club (@packers) July 24, 2025

Limited and elite jerseys are available in the Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. chassis, with custom jersey options coming soon. Fans can also purchase authentic Riddell SpeedFlex helmets and mini helmets, though the full-size versions are limited in supply and only available in-store.

The 1923 classic campaign is presented by American Family Insurance.

