Packers training camp kicks off Wednesday

WEST ALLIS — Summer is still in full swing but it's never too early for the start of football season as the Green Bay Packers gear up for the start of training camp.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the first practice of the 2022 training camp begins which marks the 77th in the team's history.

We spent the morning at the Green and Gold Zone in West Allis where just behind the doors is a treasure trove of Packers gear.

This training camp is starting right on the heels of reports that say the Packers are extending the contracts of General Manager Brian Gutekunst, Head Coach Matt Lafleur and Vice President of Football Operations Russ Ball.

The Packers say training camp will last until the week of August 15 before playing three preseason games, two away and one at home, before beginning their second year of a 17-game regular season.

