Packers to host Dolphins on Thanksgiving night: full season schedule announced

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule includes a trip to Brazil, a reunion with an old friend in late-September and a home game on Thanksgiving night that will kick off a stretch of four straight primetime contests.



Week 1: Packers at Eagles (in São Paulo, Brazil); Friday, September 6 at 7:15 p.m. on NBC 26

Week 2: Colts at Packers (home opener); Sunday, September 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 3: Packers at Titans; Sunday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 4: Vikings at Packers; Sunday, September 29 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 5: Packers at Rams; Sunday, October 6 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 6: Cardinals at Packers; Sunday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 7: Texans at Packers; Sunday, October 20 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 8: Packers at Jaguars; Sunday, October 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 9: Lions vs Packers; Sunday, November 3 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Packers at Bears; Sunday, November 17 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 12: 49ers at Packers; Sunday, November 24 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 13: Dolphins at Packers; Thursday, November 28 at 7:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving night game on NBC 26)

Week 14: Packers at Lions; Thursday, December 5 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 15: Packers at Seahawks; Sunday, December 15 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC 26

Week 16: Saints at Packers; Monday, December 23 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 17: Packers at Vikings; Sunday, December 29 at 12:00 p.m.

Week 18: Bears at Packers; date and time TBD due to flex scheduling.

As previously announced, the Packers will play in the NFL's first ever game in South America when they travel to Brazil to kick off the season against the Eagles on September 6.

Green Bay will then have two extra days off to help with travel before the home opener against the Colts on September 15.

Former Packers running back Aaron Jones will return to Titletown as the Vikings make their annual visit on September 29.

After the trip to Brazil, six of the Packers next seven games are scheduled to kick off at noon.

The 49ers are in Green Bay for a playoff rematch on November 24. It will be the first regular season meeting between the teams since September 26, 2021. They have met twice in the playoffs since, with San Francisco winning both.

When the Dolphins come to Lambeau Field on November 28, Green Bay will host its first Thanksgiving game since 2015 when the Bears outlasted the Packers on a rainy night, spoiling Brett Favre's long-awaited jersey retirement.

The Packers also played on Thanksgiving last season, beating the Lions 29-22 in Detroit in one of the defining games of Jordan Love's first season. Green Bay is 15-20-2 all-time on the holiday.

That kicks off a stretch of four consecutive primetime games, ranging from November 28 to December 23.

This season will end similarly to last, with the Packers at the Vikings in Week 17 before returning home to close out the regular season against the Bears.