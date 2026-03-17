Packers to honor Bob Harlan with a 'place of honor' on Lambeau Field façade

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bob Harlan's name will be forever immortalized inside of the stadium he helped modernize.

The Packers say they will install the former team president's name in a "place of honor" on Lambeau Field's northeast façade.

Harlan passed away earlier this month at the age of 89. The Packers will hold a memorial service in his honor at Lambeau Field next week.

Lambeau's façade includes the names of former Packers who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Because Harlan is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his name will be installed in a separate spot.

The team did the same for former general manager Ted Thompson after he passed away in 2021.

Mike Roemer/AP FILE - Green Bay Packers president Bob Harlan waves to the crowd at the renovated Lambeau Field on Sept. 6, 2003, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

"I had the opportunity to share with the Harlan family last week that we will be adding Bob's name to the northeast corner of the Lambeau Field façade," Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. "Bob was integral in remaking Lambeau into an iconic and revered stadium, and it is fitting that his name will be forever recognized as one of the most important leaders in Packers history.

"Bob relentlessly dedicated himself to our organization and we are grateful for all he did," Policy added.

Harlan's name will be unveiled sometime next season at a game that will be determined after the 2026 NFL schedule is finalized. Additional details in conjunction with this honor will be announced at a later date, the team said.