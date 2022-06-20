Packers tight end Josiah Deguara looking to break out following knee injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Last year, Josiah Deguara was still working back from a knee injury. Now in his third year, with fellow Tight End Robert Tonyan trying to rally from his own ACL tear and no Davante Adams, Deguara looks to be set to break out. And his faith helped him fight through.

"I actually read a book called Detours by Tony Evans," Deguara says. "And it really, it really got me through that difficult time. So anyone that gets hurt on this team from a serious injury, I give them that book. It just really talks about how God uses your detours to get you to His destiny for your life. So I give them that book, and that's the biggest thing that got me through those rough moments during that process. Last offseason I was pretty much just trying to get my knee right. So this offseason, to be able to work on stuff that I, you know, took from the season, learned from it, and get better from it. It's been a tremendous opportunity and just trying to take advantage of it."

Because departed Davante Adams had 123 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise mark, Josiah Deguara realizes there are catches to be had, and plenty of them.

"There's not an elephant in the room, but you know Davante's gone," Deguara says. "And he got, all the balls that he got was much deserved. So there's opportunity for guys to step up and I'm going to try to be one of those guys."

Rookies report to Green Bay in one month, July 22 for the start of training camp.

