Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore his ACL during Cardinals game: Report

Jeff Haynes/AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Robert Tonyan
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 13:50:41-04

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan tore his ACL during Thursday's win against the Arizona Cardinals, Tonyan's agent tells ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The Packers have not confirmed the news. It most likely means Tonyan will not return to the field this season.

Tonyan entered the NFL with the Detroit Lions in 2017, but he was released before the season began and signed with the Packers. He was resigned with the Pack in 2018, where he has remained since then.

