'Packers Tailgate Tour' kicks off April 11, here's where it will stop

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Monday its 'Packers Tailgate Tour' is set for April 11-15.

The tour will travel from Green Bay to Western and Northern Wisconsin to visit fans. Current and alumni Packers players are scheduled to board the bus, including Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, Romeo Doubs, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Davon House, as well as Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. The crew will ride in a customized Packers-themed motor coach. Tour celebrities will also make surprise stops along the way.

Along the tour route, the group will visit schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues, and more to present donations and giveaway items.

The tour will be stopping at the following public events and are available for ticketed guests to attend:

April 11: Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire

Fundraising event at the Lismore Hotel

Open to VIP ticketed guests from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Open to general admission from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Even to include food, activities, a live auction, and Q&A with the Packers

VIP guests can mingle and take photos with the tour crew

More information and tickets are available online.

April 13: Ashland High School

Oredocker Fun Night at 6 p.m.

Family-friendly activities, activities, entertainment, and a Q&A with the Packers

Tickets for $10 each are available online.

April 14: The Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods



Great Futures benefit event at 5:30 p.m. at Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua Airport

Activities, food and drinks, door prizes, silent auction, music, and a Q&A with the Packers.

Tickets can be purchased online.

For sponsorship opportunities, which include VIP passes for a meet and greet with the Packers, contact Tammy Walrath at: tammyw@bgcnorthwoods.org or 715-627-1389 ext. 7.



April 15: Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Wisconsin ReStore



Photo opportunity with the Packers Tour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Photos will be available in exchange for $20 donations at 908 Lincoln St. in Rhinelander

