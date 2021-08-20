Watch
Packers' surplus of receivers creates plenty of competition

FILE - Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) shares a laugh with wide receivers Davante Adams (17) and Randall Cobb (18) during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Saturday, July 31, 2021, file photo. Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams says the addition of veteran Randall Cobb has made it easier to provide leadership to the team’s younger receivers. But it’s also made it tougher for those other receivers to make the 53-man roster.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
Posted at 2:37 PM, Aug 20, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams says the addition of veteran Randall Cobb has made it easier to provide leadership to the team’s younger receivers.

But it’s also made it tougher for those receivers to crack the 53-man roster. Wide receiver has emerged as one of the Packers' most intriguing position battles in training camp. Adams believes the arrival of another veteran has raised the level of intensity among receivers in training camp. He says “this year has been the most competitive that room has been probably since I first got here.”

