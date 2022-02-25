Packers' stock sale ends Friday

GREEN BAY — Have you been dreaming of becoming a Packers owner? Now's your chance. The Packers still have a few shares left of its stock.

The shares will be on sale until 11:59 p.m. Friday. They are $300 per share and can be purchased for yourself or as a gift for other individuals.

This is the sixth time the Packers have sold shares to support Lambeau Field projects, the first time being in 1923.

The money from the sales has led to a new entrance tower and viewing platform in the north end zone, seat expansions, and a Lambeau Field redevelopment project in 2003.

According to the Packers, the money from this most recent sale will go towards new video boards and concourse upgrades.

Fans who want to become owners can do so online here. The team said there are 300,000 shares available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip