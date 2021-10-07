Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers still seeking opinions regarding Jaire Alexander's injury

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Avelar/AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jaire Alexander, George Kittle
Posted at 9:58 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 22:58:11-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander probably won't play Sunday at Cincinnati. It was a whirlwind of a day for the Packers. They reportedly had interest, but failed to acquire two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the New England Patriots traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The Packers then signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku