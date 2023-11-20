Watch Now
Packers sign Patrick Taylor off Patriots practice squad, release Dallin Leavitt

Posted at 4:29 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 17:29:06-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster off of the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Running back James Robinson was also signed to the practice squad. Christian Young and Dallin Leavitt were released.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions on Monday.

Taylor Joined the Packers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He played in 27 regular-season games from 2021 to 2023, including four this season. Taylor will wear No. 27 for the Packers.

Robinson was on the Packers' practice squad earlier this season and will wear No. 32.

Cornerback Zyon Gilbert will now wear No. 29 and running back Ellis Merriweather will now wear No. 38.

Two of Green Bay’s three running backs got injured in the Packers’ 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, as Aaron Jones hurt his knee and Emanuel Wilson hurt his shoulder late in the second quarter. The injuries left AJ Dillon as the Packers’ only available running back.

The Packers (4-6) don’t have much time to get ready for a Thursday game at Detroit (8-2). The Packers released a Monday injury report that estimated neither Jones nor Wilson would have participated if the team had practiced that day.

Leavitt, 29, had been a key special teams contributor since joining the Packers last season after playing for the Raiders from 2018-21. Leavitt was penalized for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct during the opening kickoff Sunday, causing Green Bay to begin its first possession at its 8-yard line.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

