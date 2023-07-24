Packers shareholder meeting draws thousands to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Monday thousands will gather for the annual Green Bay Packers shareholder meeting.

Fans will hear from President Mark Murphy and other team officials on the Packers' business and revenues over the last year.

We have heard the team's profits fell almost 12 percent last season from 2021, mainly because of a home game having moved to London and no home playoff games.

As the only publicly-owned team nationwide, the Pack has this meeting every year to disclose such numbers.

It starts at 11 a.m.

The Packers provided this information about Monday's shareholder meeting:

2023 Green Bay Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Green Bay Packers will present four candidates for shareholder vote at July's Annual Meeting to join the Packers Board of Directors: LeRoy Butler, Laurie Radke, Sachin Shivaram and Christopher Stiles.





The candidate information will be included in proxy information being sent in June to more than 539,000 shareholders in advance of the Annual Meeting, set for Monday, July 24, at 11 a.m. in Lambeau Field. The four candidates were presented to the organization's Board of Directors at its meeting this week.





Butler is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a former Green Bay Packers safety, as well as the originator of the famed Lambeau Leap tradition. Radke is the president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, leading economic and workforce development efforts. Shivaram is the CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, a 115-year-old family-owned manufacturing company based in Manitowoc, Wis. Stiles is president, CEO and chair of Morley-Murphy Company, a 119-year-old holding company composed of operating businesses, real estate investments and a charitable foundation.





"We're excited to present these four nominees for a vote of our shareholders," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "LeRoy joins other alumni on the Board, who are particularly helpful with the unique perspective they bring. Each of these candidates has valuable experience which will be very helpful to our Board. We're excited to welcome them to the organization."





The shareholders meeting also will see four members take on emeritus status: Jerry Ganoni (originally elected in 2013), Gary Rotherham (1999), Bobbi Webster (2020) and Mike Weller (2007).





"We are grateful for the work each of these directors has contributed during their time on the Board," Murphy said. "They have all provided key insights from their wide variety of experiences in the community. We appreciate all they've done for the Packers."





Shareholders will be provided four Annual Meeting tickets for each shareholder account, including accounts that have a joint or custodial registration. Shareholders receiving meeting materials electronically will be able to access print-at-home tickets upon voting their shares. New shareholders are reminded to look for their materials to arrive in the mail or electronically mid-June, whichever method they selected upon purchasing their shares, and are asked to vote their shares promptly.





The Packers also are asking shareholders who have not received any communications from the organization in the last 12 months to contact Shareholder Services to update their address, including street and email addresses. Shareholder Services can be reached via telephone at 855-8GO-PACK (855-846-7225) or email at shareholderservices@packers.com. Information is also online at packersowner.com.









