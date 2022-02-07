Packers to hire Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator: Report

GREEN BAY — It looks like the Packers are set to make an aggressive move to improve its special teams.

The Green and Gold are expected to hire former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders before being promoted to interim head coach after Jon Gruden was fired. Bisaccia led the Raiders to a playoff berth.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

He is also one of the most experienced special team coaches in the league. He has been a special teams coordinator for 20 seasons with the Raiders, Cowboys, Chargers, and Buccaneers.

This comes about a week after the Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after just one year in that position. Special teams has been an issue for the Packers for the past few years. According to Sports Illustrated's annual special teams rankings, the Packers were the worst in the entire NFL this season.

Most recently, there were several blunders in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers that some fans say cost the Packers the game. The special teams unit allowed a blocked field goal at the end of the first half, a large kickoff return to start the second half, and most notably a blocked punt returned for a touchdown near the end of the game.

