Packers select seven new players on day three of NFL Draft, including two wide receivers

GREEN BAY — Day three of the NFL Draft consisted of rounds 4-7, with seven picks for the Packers.

The action began for the pack with the 132nd pick in round four when Green Bay selected Romeo Doubs, a wide receiver from Nevada.

During his first collegiate touch, Doubs returned an 80-yard punt for a touchdown and he started nine of 13 games in his true freshman season. According to the Packers, "Doubs was an honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference pick and the team's Most Valuable Player in 2019, leading the squad with 14.8 yards per reception."

Doub was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference each of the last two years. He topped 1,000 receiving yards each season, according to the Packers.

With the 140th pick in round four, the Packers selected Zach Tom, an offensive lineman from Wake Forest University. During his time in college football, Tom played several positions.

He started as a center during his redshirt freshman year when he played in 12 games with one start at center. In 2019, he earned an honorable mention All-ACC notice from league coaches. He moved to left tackle in 2020 where he started in nine games. He played as a left tackle again in 2021, where he earned first-team All-ACC recognition.

In round five, the Packers pushed back their 171st pick to 179, and got an extra 7th round pick at 234. With the 179th pick, the Packers selected Kingsley Enagbare, a defensive end from South Carolina.

Enagbare had one start in 2019 and 12 appearances. In 2020, he had 30 tackles, seven for loss with a team-high six sacks. He missed his final two games with a hip injury but returned in 2021 where he had 44 tackles, seven for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

The Packers had four picks in round seven. With the 228th pick, the Packers selected Tariq Carpenter, a safety from Georgia Tech. In College, Carpenter started 41 of his 52 career games over five seasons, registering 223 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The Packers used their added 234th pick to select Jonathan Ford. Ford is a Defensive Tackle out of Miami who played in 50 games over five years, with 30 starts. His three career sacks all came in his 2019 season.

With the 249th pick, the Packers selected more power for the offensive line. Green Bay picked up Penn State tackle, Rasheed Walker. Walker was voted as team captain this last season and started 32 games at left tackle over the last three seasons. He has also received multiple honorable mentions from the league's coaches over the past few years.

Finally, to wrap up day three and the Packers' draft year, Green Bay used its 258th pick to add some more depth to the wide receiver position, picking up Samouri Toure from the Nebraska Huskers. Toure initially played college ball with Montana but transferred to Nebraska in the 2021 season. There, he led the Huskers with 898 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

