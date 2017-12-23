Packers Second Screen: vs. Vikings with pride, revenge and opportunity at stake

Click here starting at 5 p.m. to listen live on your desktop computer to Packers Gameday including Wayne & Larry's call of the game on WTMJ while you watch on TODAY'S TMJ4, follow instantaneous digital updates about the game here. Chime in with our Packers Second Screen Facebook Live at halftime and chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT (click here to listen live on desktop computer); also check out Live at 10 after the game on TODAY'S TMJ4.

What a difference a year makes.

In 2016, the Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the penultimate game of the regular season with definite hopes of a division title and much more. They were among the hottest teams in football, on the way to an eight-game winning streak and a berth in the NFC Title Game.

Thanks to one injury and a not-so-solid year on defense, that is not the case this year.

Tonight will be the first time in nine years that a December Packers game will have no playoff implications for Green Bay, as they are out of playoff contention.

Coach Mike McCarthy has had to focus on finding a way to motivate his players, and feels pride and opportunity can bring enough impetus to play hard tonight.

Pride, sometimes, can bring upsets. Just ask Randy Wright, the Packers quarterback who directed a 2-12 Packers team in a big upset win in the penultimate game of 1988, also against Minnesota at Lambeau Field. Wayne Larrivee discussed that with him this week.

Maybe it can happen again. Don't be shocked if it does, even against a Super Bowl contender in Minnesota.

