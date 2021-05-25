Aaron Rodgers claims rift is less about Jordan Love, more about franchise

GREEN BAY — Can the Packers heal the rift between them, and currently their starting quarterback? Aaron Rodgers claims it's less about Jordan Love and more about the way the team and the franchise go about their business.

"That's the most important thing. The people make an organization. People make a business. And sometimes that gets forgotten," Aaron Rodgers said in an interview with ESPN Monday. "You know, culture is built brick by brick. The foundation of it by the people. You know, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It's built by the people."

And while there are many issues, this seems more and more like a conflict between Aaron Rodgers and General Manager Brian Gutekunst. At least in Rodgers' eyes.

"That is something that we did talk about briefly with our team. I think you always got to address any of the noise that's out there. But certainly, the message is just control what you can control," Matt LaFleur says.

Rodgers hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night.

Rodgers wasn’t the only notable Packer missing from Tuesday’s OTA session.

All-Pro selection Davante Adams and most of the Packers' other receivers also weren't there.

Meanwhile - an emotional Aaron Jones wiped tears from his eyes, talking about the passing of his father, and how he will honor him this season.

"You know, when I get in the end zone? You will definitely see a tribute to him or something," Aaron Jones says. "He was at every game, before the game, because I would go to a certain spot. He would be sitting there. So I'm still going to have my moment with him. I know he's still going to be there. He has the best seat in the house, so I know he's up there watching me and it's going to be special."

