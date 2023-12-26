Packers safety Jonathan Owens roasted for not knowing who Simone Biles was

In Today's Talker — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is coming to the defense of her husband, Jonathan Owens. The Packers defensive back was recently a guest on "The Pivot Podcast," and here's what he said.

"We didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympic channels, and we're in [training] camp," Owens said. "I'm not paying attention, I never would have had a moment where I would have watched."

Owens drew criticism on social media for claiming he didn't know who Biles was. Now, the decorated gymnast is coming to her husband's defense. Biles recently tweeted out a GIF with the caption, "Are y'all done yet?"

