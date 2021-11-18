Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers' Rodgers doesn't practice because of toe issue

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ teammates say the MVP’s uncertain status won’t distract them in their offseason preparations. Rodgers hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night, May 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
aaron rodgers
Posted at 7:23 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 20:23:15-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ imperfect offense hasn’t been getting the practice it needs.

And it might not get it this week, either. Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday because of an injured toe. Rodgers didn't play in a Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City and didn't practice before a victory Sunday over Seattle because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers said he plans on being at Thursday's practice.

The Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage