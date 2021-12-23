Watch
Packers: Rodgers, Adams, Clark named to Pro Bowl roster

Jim Mone/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 7:36 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 20:36:32-05

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers announced Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark, and Devante Adams have been named to the Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday.

Adams and Rodgers were named starters.

This is the eighth straight year and the 19th time in the last 20 years that the Packers had multiple Pro Bowl selections.

This is Adams' fifth straight selection, Clark's second trip to the Pro Bowl, and Rodgers 10th Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Aaron Jones will be named first alternate. Other alternates include Corey Bojorquez, Rasul Douglas, and Rashan Gary.

