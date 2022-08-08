Packers quarterback Jordan Love 'motivated' to make a leap in year 3

GREEN BAY — Besides Romeo Doubs and the Packers defense impressing during training camp, it’s hard not to notice the significant strides that third year quarterback and first round pick Jordan Love has made in his game.

Love says making that leap this year and proving the doubters wrong has given him extra motivation.

“I think I definitely have a little extra motivation this camp,” Love said. "Just taking these reps right now. I know this is kind of my time, I get a lot of reps with preseason coming up.”

The Packers brought back quarterback’s coach Tom Clements this offseason, who was instrumental in Aaron Rodgers development. Clements focuses on getting back to the basics.

“Just good to get back to it and I think with Tom we can focus more on it because it’s pretty much how he coaches – to try and focus on that every play, every rep on a drill in practice,” said Love. “Just continue to focus on it and I think it’s helped me so far.”

A big thing with getting Love to make a leap in his play is making sure he has good footwork. So far it has been much improved for the third year player out of Utah State.

“It just looks more rhythmical, it looks more fluid and I think it’s translated in his play,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “I think he’s definitely throwing the ball pretty accurately and made pretty good decisions. You got to give Jordan a lot of credit for taking the drill work to (11 on 11 team work) and hopefully we can take the practice to the games.”

And for the third year QB it’s all about making the most of every rep he is given.

“I think it’s just putting it all together,” said Love. “I think I’m more advanced with the offense in what I know, this year compared to last year. Just getting those reps. The more I’m getting more reps, I’m getting more comfortable in playing and playing fast. I think it’s all coming together right now.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur says that despite the vast improvement, Love has to show it in games. The Packers head to San Francisco for their first preseason game this Friday.

“We’re at 9 practices or whatever. There’s still a lot in front of us. There’s still a lot to improve upon. We hope he continues to take those steps and I know he’s working his tail off each and every day,” said the Packers head coach.

