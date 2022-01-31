Watch
Packers promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich is shown before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Green Bay Packers announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, they've promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Denver Broncos head coach. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Adam Stenavich
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:20:51-05

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have hired a new offensive coordinator. The team announced on Monday that Adam Stenavich would take over the new role.

During the 2019/20 season, Stenavich was the offensive line coach for the Packers. The following season he added run game coordinator to his list of responsibilities. Last season, he helped Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon eclipse 1,000 rushing yards. It's just the second time in team history that two running backs have rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Thanks in part to the offensive line and Stenavich's coaching, the Packers led the league in time of possession.

He is taking over the role from Nathaniel Hackett who recently became the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Stenavich came to the Packers coaching staff after serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017/18. Before that he spent six years coaching at various colleges across the country.

He is from Marshfield, WI and played left tackle at Michigan from 2002 to 2005. He was signed to the Panthers as an undrafted rookie. He played on the Packers practice squad, Amsterdam Admirals (NFL Europa), participated in Dallas Cowboys training camp, and was on the Houston Texan's practice square for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

