Packers President Mark Murphy discusses plans for his final three-year run

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Earlier in the month, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy announced that he will retire in July of 2025 when he turns 70.

On Wednesday, he spoke about the future as the Packers road trip to visit fans across the state kicked off.

"I didn't really announce my retirement," Murphy says. "I just answered a question on Murphy Takes 5. But yeah, I didn't give my wife a heads up and she said what the hell's going on. Oops, excuse me. She got a lot of calls from friends. I think most people know that as part of the by-laws for our Board of Directors (is) when you turn 70, you have to go to Emeritus status. So it's just stating a fact, but no, hopefully, I have a very productive three-year run here at the end."

So what would Murphy's goals be during that time span?

"The obvious would be a championship," Murphy says. "You could turn around the football facility. I'd like to see that. That should be finished up next in about a year from now. And then further development of Titletown. But no, we've got a lot of good people here. We've grown as an organization, but I think we've maintained a very positive culture. We all view ourselves as stewards. We wanna leave Lambeau Field and the Packer organization better than we found it, and hopefully, that's been the case."

The Packers shareholders meeting is coming up soon on Monday, July 25.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip