Packers place running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve due to ankle problem

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay running back Chris Brooks was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to an ankle issue, an assignment that means he must miss at least the Packers' next four games.

Brooks had started the Packers' 17-14 victory at Tampa Bay on Sunday and rushed for 30 yards on four carries before his injury knocked him out of the game in the second quarter.

Brooks has rushed for 70 yards on 15 attempts this season.

Earlier in the week, the Packers signed running back Pierre Strong Jr. to their active roster from their practice squad.

Strong has rushed for 499 yards and two touchdowns on 99 carries during a career that has included stints with the New England Patriots (2022) and Cleveland Browns (2023-24). Strong spent most of last season on Green Bay's practice squad.

The Packers (2-2) host the Chicago Bears (3-1) on Sunday.

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