Packers place Oren Burks and Marcedes Lewis on COVID-19 list

Terrance Williams/AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 29, 2021
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a statement from the team. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.

This comes after the Packers placed five other players on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

According to the Packers, per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

