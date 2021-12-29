Packers place Oren Burks and Marcedes Lewis on COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a statement from the team. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.

This comes after the Packers placed five other players on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

According to the Packers, per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.