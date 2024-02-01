Packers name Hafley defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have named Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Wednesday.“We are excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, to the Packers and the Green Bay community," added LaFleur.

"Jeff has had success at every stop of his coaching career with an impressive track record of developing players at every level. We look forward to him leading our defense”

Hafley comes to the Packers after working as the head coach for Boston College for the past four seasons (2020-23), where he led the Eagles to bowl eligibility in three of his four years.

In 2021, the defense ranked No. 3 nationally in passing yards allowed (173.5 per game) and also were top-30 nationally in total defense, red-zone defense, first downs allowed, third-down percentage, team passing efficiency, and defensive touchdowns.

The Eagles also led the ACC in fewest penalties and fewest penalty yards. Before his time at BC, Hafley was the co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach for Ohio State in 2019. In his one season in Columbus, he was a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award and the 247 Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year.

Hafley helped the Buckeye defense rank No. 1 nationally in yards per play, No. 2 in total defense and passing yards allowed, No. 3 in scoring defense and sacks, No. 7 in rushing defense, and No. 1 in red-zone defense.

The Buckeyes registered 15 interceptions in 2019, tied for No. 9 in the nation, while allowing just 25 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Before his time at Ohio State, Hafley spent seven seasons as an NFL assistant coach. The Montvale, N.J., native worked as a defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2016-18) and Cleveland Browns (2014-15).

In 2018, the 49ers ranked No. 11 in the NFL in passing defense and were No. 14 in 2016 after ranking No. 27 the year before Hafley arrived. He first coached in the NFL as an assistant defensive backs coach for Tampa Bay in 2012 and then was the secondary/safeties coach for the Buccaneers in 2013. Prior to his move to the NFL, Hafley spent 11 seasons as a college coach.

After starting his career as the running backs coach at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute, he moved on to the University of Albany for four seasons as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach (2002-05). Hafley then coached at Pittsburgh for five seasons (2006-10), where he worked with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, who was a Jim Thorpe Award finalist in 2006.

Hafley was a defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach in 2006-07 and was a secondary coach from 2008-10. He spent one season (2011) as the defensive backs coach at Rutgers, helping the Scarlet Knights rank No. 9 nationally in passing defense. Hafley helped develop future NFL standout defensive backs Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan during his time at Rutgers.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is scheduled for his season-ending press conference on Thursday, Feb. 1, at noon for the first comment from the team.

