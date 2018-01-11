Packer's Mike Daniels compares coordinator Mike Pettine to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Packers defensive end Mike Daniels was "stunned" by the Packers decision to hire Mike Pettine as their new defensive coordinator, but he's hoping the 24-year NFL vet will bring stone cold results.

Daniels, the Packers only pro-bowler, who had 5 sacks and 34 tackles in 14 games this season, wants to bring the attitude (era) back to Green Bay next season and hopefully keep the rattlesnakes bites to a minimum.

In 2017, the Packers defense ranked 26th in points allowed, 22nd in total yards allowed and had the eighth worst DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) according to Pro Football Focus, numbers that have become the norm over the last seven seasons.

The last time Green Bay had a top 10 defense was in 2010. Consequently, that was also their last trip to the Super Bowl.

Daniels hopes to be a part of a defensive resurgence, and who knows, maybe he'll throw in some stone cold stunners after a sack.

