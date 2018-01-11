Packer's Mike Daniels compares coordinator Mike Pettine to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Daniels, the Packers only pro-bowler, who had 5 sacks and 34 tackles in 14 games this season, wants to bring the attitude (era) back to Green Bay next season and hopefully keep the rattlesnakes bites to a minimum.
In 2017, the Packers defense ranked 26th in points allowed, 22nd in total yards allowed and had the eighth worst DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) according to Pro Football Focus, numbers that have become the norm over the last seven seasons.
The last time Green Bay had a top 10 defense was in 2010. Consequently, that was also their last trip to the Super Bowl.
Daniels hopes to be a part of a defensive resurgence, and who knows, maybe he'll throw in some stone cold stunners after a sack.
Packer fans' only hope is that Daniels keeps the production going and doesn't star guzzling beer mid-game.