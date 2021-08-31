GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he will miss at least the first six games.

The news was first reported by NFL Network Tuesday morning.

The #Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, source said, meaning he’ll miss the first six weeks. Tough blow for Green Bay, but this will allow perhaps the game’s best LT the chance to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Bakhtiari would be eligible to return Week 7 against Washington. That game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field on October 24.

The Packers have four road games during that stretch.



At New Orleans (but probably not in New Orleans)

At San Francisco (Sunday Night)

At Cincinnati (Noon, in a place not exactly known as a tough environment)

At Chicago (Noon) https://t.co/TBCUsvOy4d — Brandon Kinnard (@brandonkinnard) August 31, 2021

Aaron Rodgers' blindside protector tore his ACL in a practice on New Year's Eve of last year. Typical recovery time for an ACL injury is about 10 months.

There was some thought the Packers could place him on short-term Injured Reserve, meaning he would miss only three games. But as ESPN's Rob Demovsky explained, that was never a real possibility.

Here's one thing to remember: IR (which would allow him back in 3 weeks) was not really an option. He would have to be on the 53 first. In order to be on the 53, he would have to pass his physical. A player then can't go on IR for the same injury that got him off PUP.



(2/2) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2021

Elgton Jenkins, usually the Packers starting left guard, will slide over to take Bakhtari's spot at left tackle to open the season.

This news comes on the day the Packers are cutting their roster down to 53 players. One of the notable reported cuts so far is Green Bay native Cole Van Lanen, who the Packers drafted in the 6th round last April. Van Lanen would be a likely candidate to return to the team on the practice squad.

The Packers roster must be down to 53 by 3:00 p.m. today. Tomorrow the team will finalize its 16-player practice squad.