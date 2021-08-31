Watch
Packers LT David Bakhtiari to miss at least first six games of season

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The All-Pro left tackle is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice. “I’m like really itching to get back out there,” Bakhtiari said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 12:15:39-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he will miss at least the first six games.

The news was first reported by NFL Network Tuesday morning.

Bakhtiari would be eligible to return Week 7 against Washington. That game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field on October 24.

Aaron Rodgers' blindside protector tore his ACL in a practice on New Year's Eve of last year. Typical recovery time for an ACL injury is about 10 months.

There was some thought the Packers could place him on short-term Injured Reserve, meaning he would miss only three games. But as ESPN's Rob Demovsky explained, that was never a real possibility.

Elgton Jenkins, usually the Packers starting left guard, will slide over to take Bakhtari's spot at left tackle to open the season.

This news comes on the day the Packers are cutting their roster down to 53 players. One of the notable reported cuts so far is Green Bay native Cole Van Lanen, who the Packers drafted in the 6th round last April. Van Lanen would be a likely candidate to return to the team on the practice squad.

The Packers roster must be down to 53 by 3:00 p.m. today. Tomorrow the team will finalize its 16-player practice squad.

