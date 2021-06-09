Packers' Love going about business, gaining confidence in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love could feel like the man in the middle, stuck between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers organization stalemate. Instead, he's trying to go about his business, and gain confidence in Green Bay.

"I mean I definitely think good days build confidence," Jordan Love says. "And then just stacking good days on top of each other. I mean obviously I think anything you do that's just doing good and performing at a high level, it'll definitely take your confidence up and just let you be more comfortable out there and play smoother."

"Listen, you can never get too high or too low in this game," Matt LaFleur says. "And the big, I guess one of the biggest emphases for Jordan is just to treat each play as its own entity. And we're always grading the decision making, the timing, the accuracy. And we want to see the consistency just continue to get better and better. And I think with any young player, whether it's a quarterback or whatever position, there are going to be some tough times. And you have to be resilient. You have to persevere through those tough times and I think a lot of times, just people in general will learn more from their mistakes than they will [from] their successes."

And granted it's just one day. But many felt that today was the best practice they've seen out of Jordan Love.

"I definitely feel it was a good day," Love says. "For me and for everybody else as well. Just bouncing back from yesterday's practice on offense. You know, it wasn't our best practice."

Teammates insist Love is more vocal and finding his voice in year two of the Packers system.

