GREEN BAY, Wis. — For the fourth time, the Green Bay Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football. The Packers come into this week with a lot of momentum and look to extend their win streak.

Watch Shahji Adam's report in the video player below:

Packers look to keep momentum against the Dallas Cowboys

The last time the Packers and the Cowboys clashed — it ended in a 40-40 tie.

The Cowboys new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is more than familiar with the Packers — being the Defense Quality Control Coach back in 2019. The Cowboys defense has struggled, but head coach Matt LaFleur expects the Cowboys to come prepared.

"It's a new defense, and so there's going to be some challenges along the way and sometimes, you know, sometimes you got to go through some tough stuff to come out the other side and be better for it," LaFleur said.

"They're going to be a hungry team coming in here Sunday Night Football, so we're excited about it. But what a great opportunity to just continue to stack, keep improving as a team, and just take it one week at a time," quarterback Jordan Love said.

The defense is coming off an all-time performance versus their arch rival. Five total turnovers, and they look to keep that momentum going against the high-powered Dallas offense.

"It's definitely a challenge, you know, got to keep them both into account of where they're aligned, what potential mismatches they're searching," said safety Evan Williams, talking about CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

"They've got superstar players on their offense; guys that have done a lot in this league and are established and have earned the right to be called stars in this league," safety Xavier McKinney said.

The injury bug continues to plague the season. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave tore his Achilles in the Packers' win against the Bears. Despite several notable injuries, the Packers continue to battle.

"Just the way the guys have been carrying themselves, you know, in meetings, in practice, you know, it's there," offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson said.

"When you're missing somebody, it's somebody else opportunity to go in there and show what they can do, and I think it falls on all of us individually to be at our best," LaFleur said.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 7:20 p.m.