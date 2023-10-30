Packers linebacker Rashan Gary announces 4-year, $107 million contract extension

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary announced a 4-year, $107 million contract extension on Monday.

That's according to his X account, Rashan Gary Sports.

The Packers drafted Gary 12th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rashan Gary Sports announces 4-year $107M contract extension for Packers LB Rashan Gary pic.twitter.com/1MjRa2VXFK — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) October 30, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip