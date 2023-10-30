Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers linebacker Rashan Gary announces 4-year, $107 million contract extension

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary announced a 4-year, $107 million contract extension on Monday.
Saints Packers Football
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) before the first half of a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Saints Packers Football
Posted at 8:06 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:06:22-04

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary announced a 4-year, $107 million contract extension on Monday.

That's according to his X account, Rashan Gary Sports.

The Packers drafted Gary 12th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device