Packers legend Jerry Kramer voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Kramer, the right guard who helped open holes for Hall of Fame backs Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor, and protected Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr on five NFL championship teams, was selected from senior committee candidacy for induction into the Hall of Fame Saturday in Minneapolis.
Kramer, a member of the Packers from 1958-68, will be the 14th member of the Lombardi-era Packers to receive enshrinement. That team won five NFL titles from 1961-67, a record for one franchise in a decade - and an unprecedented three titles in a row (1965-67).
The 4th round draft pick from the University of Idaho was a five-time first-team All-Pro member and a three-time Pro Bowler.
He was chosen as a member of the NFL's 50th anniversary team, the only member so far not to receive enshrinement. He also was named to the 1960's first-team All-Decade team.
In the 1962 NFL title game, he booted three field goals and an extra point, 10 of the Packers' 16 points in their 16-7 victory over the New York Giants to win their second title.
The fifth and final title put Kramer forever in the NFL spotlight, as with 16 seconds left in the "Ice Bowl" 1967 NFL title game, the incredible part he played on a double-team block of Cowboys defensive tackle Jethro Pugh (a play he says he suggested during the week) launched Bart Starr forward to the game-clinching touchdown in a 21-17 win.