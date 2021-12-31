Watch
Packers' LaFleur thrives by giving freedom to staff, players

Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-22. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 9:21 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 10:21:14-05

Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur didn’t need much time as a head coach to discover the importance of letting his assistant coaches and players do their jobs without feeling undue restrictions.

That approach has the Packers coach on the verge of making NFL history. LaFleur’s 38 regular-season victories match George Seifert’s NFL record for the most by any coach in his first three years on the job.

LaFleur can have the record to himself if the Packers (12-3) beat the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday night.

