GREEN BAY — The Packers kicking carousel was spinning all offseason, but the answer ended up not being in their locker room.

After releasing both Greg Joseph and former draft pick Anders Carlson, the team claimed Brayden Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

The #Packers have claimed K Brayden Narveson off waivers from the #Titans after his big preseason for Tennessee, which included a 59-yard field goal and a 46-yard walkoff winner. pic.twitter.com/tWyNg3KmQl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2024

“I just like his approach, his mentality, and can’t wait to see what happens in the game," head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Narveson, a rookie out of NC State showed a big leg this preseason going 6-of-7 on field goal attempts, one of which was game winner against the Seattle Seahawks.

#Packers kicker Brayden Narveson was asked today if he likes the feeling of when a game comes down to a kick.



"If you don't want the game in your hands, then you're in the wrong position."



Brb, going to go run through a wall. 🏃‍♀️



📸: @JohnMillerNBC26 pic.twitter.com/2JR1WPgsrt — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 3, 2024

“I think that's my favorite part about being a kicker is the game is in your hands at some point in time," Narveson said Tuesday after practice. "There's no other position besides maybe the quarterback that gets to feel that way, and you just gotta embrace it. I mean if you don't want the game in your hands, then you're in the wrong position."

Narveson also nailed a career-best 59-yards against the Seahawks.

Watch: Packers kicker Brayden Narveson's journey to Green Bay linked prior to NFL Draft

Packers kicker Brayden Narveson's journey to Green Bay linked prior to 2024 NFL Draft

However, as expected, the Titans kicking job went to 17-year vet Nick Folk who joined the team in 2023.

“[Nick Folk] was probably one of the best people to be around when I started just because he's been around for 17 years," Narveson smiled. "I picked his brain about a lot of stuff — how the balls are held, windy stadiums, hard places to play, what to do, warm-up routine, strength training, everything. He was really good to me.”

However, the Packers had an eye on Narveson even prior to this preseason.

According to Packers senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz, the rookie had a pre-draft interview with Green Bay assistant special teams coach Byron Storer earlier this year.

“Rich, Byron, and Kyle – as well as our scouting department – really liked him coming out of college, so he was a guy on a short list of people that they would like to work with," LaFleur shared. "When he became available, obviously you saw what we did. We scooped him up.”

Although, maybe it’s just a classic case of all roads leading home.

Not only is his wife a native of Prescott, Wis., but his in-laws all happen to be lifelong Packers fans.

“I think they're just all excited to see me play this weekend," Narveson said. "They're all cheering for me, cheering for the team, and hoping everybody does well.”

The Packers kick off its 2024 campaign on Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil at 7:15 p.m. CT.



