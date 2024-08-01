Watch Now
Packers invite fans to join 'Winter Warning' with white helmets

Whiteout conditions are expected to arrive early at Lambeau Field this year.

Fans are invited to unite and wear white for the Packers' October 20th game.

The Packers also unveiled a new look for the team, Thursday morning. It includes white alternate helmets for the players. The helmets feature a solid white face mask, white shell and the traditional dark green Packers G logo on the sides with dark green stripes down the middle.

The white helmets match the "fan-favorite" combination of the team's white away jerseys, white pants and solid white socks.

The hope is to create a blizzard-like effect inside Lambeau Field to honor fans' legendary energy and commitment, even in the harshest of winter conditions. To encourage fans to participate, the Packers Pro Shop released a brand new line of merchandise, called the Winter Warning Collection. It includes white hats, shirts, caps, outerwear, drink-ware, novelty goods and wall art.

Fans who attend the October 20th game against Houston will also receive a Winter Warning white scarf from American Family Insurance!

