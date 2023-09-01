Packers greats Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton earn team Hall of Fame honors

Packers greats Jordy Nelson and guard Josh Sitton were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Thursday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two more Green Bay Packers greats are now members of the team's Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson and guard Josh Sitton were inducted on Thursday.

"Thank you both," Packers fan MaryAnn Lippert said. "Thank you Josh for providing the protection to get the pass off. And Jordy, thank you for your amazing catches on the sidelines as well as the open field."

Fans are proud of Nelson's and Sitton's newest honors.

"Congratulations on this big honor," Lippert said. "I so much enjoyed watching both of you play."

"I love Jordy Nelson so much and our last name is Nelson, her name is Jordy Nelson," fan Matt Nelson said referring to his daughter. "So, this is actually my own little Jordy Nelson right here."

Nelson, the wide receiver that is, as well as Sitton, were drafted by Green Bay in 2008, won a Super Bowl together, and are now both going into the Packers Hall of Fame.

"It's very special that way," Nelson said. "I think not everyone gets that opportunity, and I'm happy that we're able to."

Nelson's biggest individual play as a Packer? He said it's the touchdown from Aaron Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV.

"I missed it earlier in the year, and stopped at 15 yards, and ran one heck of a comeback, and he threw the ball 40 yards downfield," Nelson said. "So, we got it right in the most important game."

Jordy Nelson caught 69 touchdown passes as a Packer, the second-most in team history behind Don Hutson, who had 99 (NFL.com).

Offensive linemen may not get as much credit helping teams win.

But Sitton said being in the Packers Hall of Fame validates how important players like him are.

"Offensive line, you've got to be a weird person to enjoy it, and most of us are pretty weird," Sitton said. "But, without the offensive line, obviously, nobody else is successful."

Josh Sitton is a four-time Pro Bowler. Both he and Jordy Nelson were selected to the Pro Bowl as Packers during the 2014 season.

Sitton and Nelson helped make the Packers successful for a long time. Sitton spent eight seasons on the Packers. Nelson played here for ten seasons.

And now, they are both officially among the all-time Packers greats.

"It's obviously an honor to be back in this building, and very humbling to be able to go into the Green Bay Packer(s) Hall of Fame," Nelson said.

