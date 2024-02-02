Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: It's Always Been Super Bowl Expectations

With the youth of the football team, yet exceeding outside expectations? Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst asked if Super Bowl expectations have returned to Green Bay.

"I think it always has been. I don't think it ever left," Brian Gutekunst says. "You know, we were five minutes to go in that game. I think we were squarely thinking that's where we were headed. So I don't think that will ever change here. I mean that's really the only goal. We're not interested in much else. But every year's a different year. And you know the expectation, like I said I don't try to put too many on them but that will always be there. And as we start the season? That's what it will be and it will take work and process and all the things that go into that to get there. Outside expectations are what they are but they are really of no concern to us."

Still the GM has a lot of roster decisions to make. According to him? One won't involve cornerback Jaire Alexander.

"Those things are difficult," Gutekunst says. "And those are tough. But at the end of the day? You know I think it allowed us all to reset. And I'm really proud of the way Jaire responded to that and I really think that's going to help us moving forward. Is there any consideration to trading him? No, no."

Gutekunst also says he quote "absolutely" expects running back Aaron Jones back in Green Bay next season.

