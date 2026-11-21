GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers were not exactly on a traditional bye week.

Green Bay returns from a short break for their "Thanksgiving Eve" game against the Rams.

"I don't think anybody really understands the NFL schedule," Jordan Love said.

"Weird. Terrible. I don't even know what day it is," offensive lineman Sean Rhyan said.

"The NFL made up their own holiday." Packers players react to playing on Wednesday #GoPackGo #Packers https://t.co/6rHycSpKLe — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 21, 2026

"The NFL made up their own holiday, so I'll be looking forward to celebrating the new holiday, Thanksgiving Eve, with all you guys in LA," linebacker Zaire Franklin said.

Awaiting them in Inglewood is one of the premier defenses in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, which has a formidable front.

"They've got some creatures up front that are a problem. I think they do a great job in the back end. It's well coordinated," head coach Matt LaFleur said.

"The front, I mean, that's what stands out to you. Obviously, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, they got a lot of good guys up front," Love said.

The Packers continue to deal with injuries as they have all season, but players are returning to practice and looking to make their return.

"I'm just so used to pushing through every single thing until something came up that it wasn't meant for me to push through, so, just leaning on the training staff, trusting my body, trusting myself," Franklin said.

Franklin returns from a four-game absence after a "freak accident" that cracked his shin in practice.

"Rehab's been going really well, been just slowly climbing, hanging out to work through it, you know, first day back out," Rhyan said.

Rhyan returns to practice after missing four games due to an ankle injury from the Detroit game back in Week 7.

Matt LaFleur gives an update on if Micah Parsons will play against the Rams #GoPackGo #Packers https://t.co/yjgmFlbNgf — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 21, 2026

Along with that is Micah Parsons looking to make his long-awaited season debut. These final practices determine if number one will return to the field.

"If he's out there on Wednesday, you know, he'll definitely bring, you know, some energy and just some juice. I know the defense will be fired up to have him back, and yeah, they'll be flying around," Love said.

Packers versus Rams is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.