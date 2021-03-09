Packers' general seating ticket prices remain the same for 2021 season

GREEN BAY — Ticket pricing for general seating will remain flat with costs per game the same as last year, the Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday.

Invoices are on their way to season ticket holders this week, the team says.

The NFL may move to a 17-game regular-season schedule and a three-game preseason schedule. It is anticipated NFC and AFC teams would alternate hosting the added game - having either nine home regular-season games and one home preseason game, or eight home regular-season games and two home preseason games.

The Packers have two ticket packages. That means the Green and Gold packages will take turns receiving the additional regular-season game or the preseason game, according to the Packers.

If the pandemic prevents Lambeau Field from hosting fans at full capacity, the Packers will give refunds similar to the process last year.

Pricing this year is as follows:

End zone seats are $58 for preseason, $118 for regular season

South end zone 700 level seats are $61 for preseason, $121 for regular season

South end zone 600 level seats are $64 for preseason, $129 for regular season

End zone to the 20‐yard line seats are $69 for preseason, $134 for regular season

Between the 20-yard lines seats are $74 for preseason, $149 for regular season

Head to the Packers' website for more information.

