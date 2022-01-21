Packers festivities kick off Friday with pep rally outside Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at Lambeau Field. But, before that gets underway, the team is hosting a pep rally for fans.

The Packers Everywhere Pep Rally is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. outside of Lambeau Field. Festivities will take place at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village located in a parking lot on the east side of Lambeau.

Packers alumni Sam Shields and Morgan Burnett will be there greeting fans and taking part in a Q-and-A session.

The event will be hosted by Packers Everywhere event host Rebecca Zaccard, and Packers.com's Wed Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford will conclude the rally.

All fans are invited to attend.

Then, on Saturday, the Packers will take on the 49ers with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. for the NFC Divisional Round.

