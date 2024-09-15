Packers fans sad QB Love sidelined against Colts but confident in team roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. — At the epicenter of Packers football, few things match the level of dedication fans bring to Lambeau Field.

Even before the green and gold secured a win against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Packers fans’ optimism and winning spirit were not easily shaken despite being down a QB.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin asked fans how they felt about starting quarterback Jordan Love being sidelined with a knee injury.

“Honestly the Colts are a really good team but I’m not worried about it,” Quinn Rainville said. “Malik Willis can take care of them Josh Jacobs is gonna do what he does and our defense is gonna have to stay strong.”

“We’re not happy about it, we’re so sad about Jordan Love being out,” Tess Coclasure, “but we — I think everyone I know believes in Malik Willis and is happy that he’s playing so we’re going to believe in the Packers no matter what.”

“This is the beauty of pro football,” Pat Horn said. “The coach has to prepare them for every game no matter who the personnel is.”

“I’m sorry Love is hurt,” he added. “He’s really — I think is great potentially for the future.”

Love is expected to remain off the field, at least for a few weeks, after injuring his knee during a match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended in a loss for the Packers.

The QB isn’t the only player nursing an injury. Wide receiver Jayden Reed stayed in the game Sunday, despite dealing with shin and calf injuries.

Packers fans at Lambeau Sunday said they chose to focus on the team’s whole roster and felt hopeful about the season. With a win secured against the Colts, they’re headed in the right direction.