Packers fans confident about Monday night's game despite huge loss against Saints in Week 1

GREEN BAY (NBC 36) — Watching the Green and Gold take a 35-point loss in their first game of the regular season was not enjoyable for Packers fans.

“It was a disappointing performance, in all aspects," said Jim Montgomery. "The team wasn't very good didn't look very good.”

“They weren't ready," said Bill Rouse. "It's a tough call between playing your starters in the preseason or making sure they're going to be healthy. While they were healthy, they weren't ready to play the game.”

Yet fans are still optimistic.

“Last weekend was kind of an outlier," said Rouse. "It's not our Packer team, we know that. I'm hoping they won't play like that again this season but every, every team lays an egg, and this hopefully was the, the only one that's packers are going to lay this year.”

“I think they're going to be pumped up," said Demarre Pelletier. "Full crowd for the first time in a while. We're going to score at least a touchdown.”

All eyes are on the MVP.

“I’d like to see Aaron Rogers do well," said Rouse. "If he doesn't, I don't think the Packers will be doing well."

“He's drawn a lot of attention to himself right now with his off-season, his performance last week," said Montgomery. "So I think all eyes are on him. As he goes, so goes the team.”

“Just seeing the relationship between Rodgers and the receivers, obviously, he was out for a good portion of the off-season," said Ellis Pelletier. "So for the chemistry, they're just kind of out of sync.”

Tonight, Lambeau Field will welcome a full-capacity crowd for the first time since January.

“With the vaccine, I kind of feel a little more bulletproof," said Montgomery. "At the same time, 80,000 people rubbing elbows, we'll see. But I don't plan on wearing a mask."

Aside from the actual game itself, fans could not be more excited to tailgate today.

“We’re professional tailgaters," said Montgomery.

The Packers face the Detroit Lions at 7:15 p.m. The parking lot opens up to tailgaters four hours before the game, at 2:15 p.m.